Karnataka Extends Deadline for Caste Census Participation

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has extended the deadline for the online participation in the Social and Educational Survey or ''caste census'' until November 30. Initially concluding with an 89.48% response rate, the door-to-door enumeration missed some households due to various reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:59 IST
The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has announced an extension for the online participation in the Social and Educational Survey, commonly known as the ''caste census,'' until November 30. This decision aims to provide an opportunity for those who were unable to participate in the initial data collection.

The door-to-door enumeration, which took place until October 31, achieved an 89.48 percent participation rate. However, 4.22 lakh households did not participate, prompting the extension to ensure comprehensive data collection. Online participation had initially been extended until November 10 before being pushed to the end of the month.

The ongoing survey, involving a 60-question questionnaire, started on September 22 and was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7. Despite costing an estimated Rs 420 crore, the state government remains committed to acquiring accurate caste data, following an earlier Rs 165.51 crore survey in 2015 that was later abandoned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

