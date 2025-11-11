Lucknow Doctor's Connection with a White Collar Terror Module Uncovered
Dr. Shaheen Sayeed from Lucknow, linked to an alleged terror module, was arrested alongside others as authorities uncovered a network involving Jaish-e-Mohammed. Her past marriage and recent activities, including alleged recruitment for terror efforts, are under investigation.
In a developing story, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed from Lucknow has been arrested in connection with an alleged inter-state terror module. The arrest, which involved other individuals, has unearthed a network purportedly associated with the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Officials revealed that Sayeed was previously married to Zafar Hayat from Maharashtra, though the couple divorced in 2015. During subsequent years, she resided alone, potentially becoming involved in radical activities.
The investigation has expanded across several states, with Sayeed allegedly playing a role in the women recruitment wing of JeM. As authorities dig deeper, her involvement raises alarms of increasing female participation in terror acts within India.
