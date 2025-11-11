Left Menu

Court Enforces Justice: 10-Year Sentence for Ghazipur Man

A local court sentenced Vishwamitra Rai to 10 years in prison and a Rs 1 lakh fine for possessing 300 gm of heroin. The Special Judge delivered the verdict based on evidence presented by police, who arrested Rai 15 years ago in Ghazipur district under the NDPS Act.

11-11-2025
A local court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence along with a Rs 1 lakh fine to a man for drug possession. The verdict pertains to a 15-year-old case involving 300 grams of heroin.

Special Judge Abid Shameem delivered the sentence to Vishwamitra Rai from Ghazipur district. According to government counsel Shashank Shekhar Mishra, Rai was arrested on March 31, 2010, following a tip-off, with heroin found in his possession along the Varanasio-Shaktinagar road.

The court found Rai guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulting in a 10-year sentence and fine. This verdict stands as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of drug offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

