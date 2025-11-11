Court Enforces Justice: 10-Year Sentence for Ghazipur Man

A local court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence along with a Rs 1 lakh fine to a man for drug possession. The verdict pertains to a 15-year-old case involving 300 grams of heroin.

Special Judge Abid Shameem delivered the sentence to Vishwamitra Rai from Ghazipur district. According to government counsel Shashank Shekhar Mishra, Rai was arrested on March 31, 2010, following a tip-off, with heroin found in his possession along the Varanasio-Shaktinagar road.

The court found Rai guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulting in a 10-year sentence and fine. This verdict stands as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of drug offenses.

