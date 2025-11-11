Left Menu

Delhi HC to Hear PM Modi's Degree Disclosure Appeals

The Delhi High Court is set to hear appeals regarding the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic records. The appeals challenge a previous ruling that reversed a decision requiring the release of Modi's degree details, stating lack of public interest and sensationalism concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:18 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court is preparing to hear four appeals on Wednesday concerning the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

These appeals dispute a prior judgment that overturned the Central Information Commission's directive for revealing Modi's degree. It's argued that the information lacks 'implicit public interest' and serves to fuel sensationalism rather than government transparency.

A court bench, including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, will review submissions from RTI activist Neeraj, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and advocate Mohd Irshad regarding the contested decision.

