Extortion Ring Busted by Hazaribag Police: Six Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Hazaribag Police arrested six individuals on allegations of extortion, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Ghulam Rabani, a local quack, on October 30. Subsequently, they fired shots at Rabani's vehicle at his residence on November 6, according to Barhi SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal.

A country-made pistol, a motorcycle, eight cartridges, and six mobile phones were seized from the accused. Further investigations are underway, as similar extortion attempts have been linked to the same phone number in Tatijharia.

