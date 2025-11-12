Left Menu

Extortion Ring Busted by Hazaribag Police: Six Arrested

Hazaribag Police have arrested six individuals involved in extortion activities. They allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a quack, Ghulam Rabani, and fired at his vehicle. The police recovered various items and discovered similar extortion attempts. Investigations are ongoing, as per officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:12 IST
Extortion Ring Busted by Hazaribag Police: Six Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Hazaribag Police arrested six individuals on allegations of extortion, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Ghulam Rabani, a local quack, on October 30. Subsequently, they fired shots at Rabani's vehicle at his residence on November 6, according to Barhi SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal.

A country-made pistol, a motorcycle, eight cartridges, and six mobile phones were seized from the accused. Further investigations are underway, as similar extortion attempts have been linked to the same phone number in Tatijharia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections See Record Turnout as NDA Eyes Victory

Bihar Elections See Record Turnout as NDA Eyes Victory

 India
2
US Jobs Data Sparks Dollar Fluctuations Amid Market Uncertainty

US Jobs Data Sparks Dollar Fluctuations Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
Bihar Exit Polls Stir Controversy as Parties Dispute Projections

Bihar Exit Polls Stir Controversy as Parties Dispute Projections

 India
4
Australia Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties at Exercise Malabar 2025

Australia Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties at Exercise Malabar 2025

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025