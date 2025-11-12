Extortion Ring Busted by Hazaribag Police: Six Arrested
Hazaribag Police have arrested six individuals involved in extortion activities. They allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a quack, Ghulam Rabani, and fired at his vehicle. The police recovered various items and discovered similar extortion attempts. Investigations are ongoing, as per officials.
In a significant breakthrough, Hazaribag Police arrested six individuals on allegations of extortion, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.
The suspects allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Ghulam Rabani, a local quack, on October 30. Subsequently, they fired shots at Rabani's vehicle at his residence on November 6, according to Barhi SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal.
A country-made pistol, a motorcycle, eight cartridges, and six mobile phones were seized from the accused. Further investigations are underway, as similar extortion attempts have been linked to the same phone number in Tatijharia.
