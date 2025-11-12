One Year On: Government Reflects on Apology to Abuse in Care Survivors

The New Zealand Government is marking one year since the national apology to survivors of abuse and neglect in state and faith-based care, acknowledging the enduring pain suffered by thousands of children, young people, and vulnerable adults.

Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford said the anniversary is a time for remembrance, reflection, and a renewed commitment to preventing such failures from ever happening again.

“A year ago, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and seven public sector leaders apologised for the abuse and neglect suffered by children, young people and vulnerable adults in care, and for the torture of children and young people at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit,” Ms Stanford said.

“While it was meaningful for many, it can never undo the harm inflicted on people who should have been protected and cared for. They were utterly failed. The experiences of thousands of brave survivors will forever be etched in our history.”

Remembering and Honouring Survivors

Across New Zealand, 65 public and private events have been held to commemorate the anniversary, supported by funding from the National Day of Reflection Fund announced earlier this year. These gatherings, led by survivor communities and their supporters, include whānau days, performances, remembrance ceremonies, film screenings, and exhibitions, each reflecting the resilience and courage of survivors.

The events have provided spaces for survivors to come together, share their experiences, and find community among those who understand the trauma of institutional abuse. Many have also served as opportunities for education and advocacy, helping New Zealanders confront this painful part of their history.

New Funding for Survivor Support

In recognition of the ongoing need for healing and support, the Government has announced an additional $2.7 million for a second round of the Survivor Support and Recognition Fund, which opens on 13 November.

The contestable fund will allow non-government organisations, community groups, and local authorities to deliver services that assist survivors and help identify and memorialise unmarked graves of those who died while in care.

“To further support survivors, we are ensuring that community-based organisations and local leaders have the resources they need to honour those lost and to help survivors heal,” Ms Stanford said.

Continuing the Work of Reform

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing reform and accountability, ensuring that the lessons from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care continue to inform policy and practice.

“A year on from the apology, there continues to be significant work to do to prevent, identify, and respond to abuse in care,” Ms Stanford stated. “The Government remains committed to continuing this work with care to ensure the wrongs of the past are not repeated.”

This includes reviewing systems of oversight, strengthening the rights of those in state or faith-based care, and improving mechanisms for reporting and responding to abuse.

A National Commitment to Change

The national apology in November 2024 was a historic moment of recognition, with survivors receiving a formal acknowledgment from both the Government and the Opposition, alongside senior public service leaders. While symbolic, the apology has also become a catalyst for systemic change — prompting reviews of institutional practices, record-keeping, and survivor engagement.

Survivor advocates continue to call for reparations, truth-telling, and education initiatives to ensure New Zealand’s younger generations understand this dark chapter of the nation’s history.

As the country pauses to remember those who suffered, the Government’s renewed funding and policy commitments signal an enduring effort to ensure the mistakes of the past are never repeated, and that care in New Zealand truly means protection, dignity, and respect.