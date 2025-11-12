New York Political Aide Faces Trial Over Alleged Chinese Influence and Pandemic Fraud

Linda Sun, once a trusted aide in New York's state government, is at the center of a significant legal battle. As her trial commences, Sun faces multiple charges accusing her of selling her influence to the Chinese government and illicitly profiting from state mask purchases during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sun, along with her husband Chris Hu, has been involved in a broader federal crackdown on alleged Chinese agents. The indictment against them includes accusations of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, bribery, and involvement in visa fraud. Sun, however, maintains her innocence, and her lawyer argues that the charges lack solid evidence.

Prosecutors claim Sun used her connections to facilitate New York's access to personal protective equipment through Chinese-recommended vendors, later exploiting these ties for personal gain. The trial, expected to last several weeks, will determine her fate as the legal proceedings unfold in Brooklyn federal court.