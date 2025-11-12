NIA Raids in Unakoti: Document Forgery Under Scrutiny

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), collaborating with Tripura Police, executed raids across Unakoti district on Tuesday, targeting a document forgery scam, a leading officer disclosed.

According to Rajdeep Deb, the Superintendent of Police (Police Control), the Ahmedabad branch of the NIA previously alerted Tripura Police about the planned operation focusing on Paritosh Shil and Ranu Pal.

Paritosh Shil, a resident of Bhagyapur, confirmed to local media that NIA officials raided his home, confiscating a mobile phone and a bank passbook, and instructed him to appear at the NIA's Ahmedabad office on November 20. The ongoing investigation has yet to yield an official statement from the NIA.