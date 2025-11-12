Left Menu

NIA Raids in Unakoti: Document Forgery Under Scrutiny

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), with Tripura Police, conducted raids in Unakoti district to investigate a document forgery scam. Two individuals, Paritosh Shil and Ranu Pal, are under scrutiny. Shil's residence was searched, and items were seized. The investigation is ongoing, with no official NIA statement yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:39 IST
NIA Raids in Unakoti: Document Forgery Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), collaborating with Tripura Police, executed raids across Unakoti district on Tuesday, targeting a document forgery scam, a leading officer disclosed.

According to Rajdeep Deb, the Superintendent of Police (Police Control), the Ahmedabad branch of the NIA previously alerted Tripura Police about the planned operation focusing on Paritosh Shil and Ranu Pal.

Paritosh Shil, a resident of Bhagyapur, confirmed to local media that NIA officials raided his home, confiscating a mobile phone and a bank passbook, and instructed him to appear at the NIA's Ahmedabad office on November 20. The ongoing investigation has yet to yield an official statement from the NIA.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025