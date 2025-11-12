Left Menu

Russia Signals Willingness to Resume Peace Talks with Ukraine

Russia expresses readiness to restart peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, citing willingness despite stalled negotiations. Discussions have not occurred since a brief meeting in July. Russia blames Ukraine for delays, while Ukraine contends with proposed conditions, amid ongoing conflict nearing four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:52 IST
Russia Signals Willingness to Resume Peace Talks with Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has announced its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. The last face-to-face discussions between the two nations occurred on July 23 in the Turkish city.

Alexei Polishchuk, a foreign ministry official, stated that Turkish officials have consistently pushed for a renewal of talks. 'The Russian team is ready for this, the ball is in the Ukrainian court,' he noted.

Ukraine has dismissed Russian claims that it is responsible for the halted peace process. In the previous meeting, Ukraine proposed a meeting in August under certain conditions, but differences remain unresolved as the conflict nears the end of its fourth year.

TRENDING

1
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
3
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025