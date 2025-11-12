Russia Signals Willingness to Resume Peace Talks with Ukraine

Russia has announced its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. The last face-to-face discussions between the two nations occurred on July 23 in the Turkish city.

Alexei Polishchuk, a foreign ministry official, stated that Turkish officials have consistently pushed for a renewal of talks. 'The Russian team is ready for this, the ball is in the Ukrainian court,' he noted.

Ukraine has dismissed Russian claims that it is responsible for the halted peace process. In the previous meeting, Ukraine proposed a meeting in August under certain conditions, but differences remain unresolved as the conflict nears the end of its fourth year.