Gold Smuggling Bust: Man Nabbed at India-Bangladesh Border

A man was arrested with gold biscuits valued at Rs 88.34 lakh near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, according to a statement from the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday.

Heightened security was implemented at the Hakimpur check post in the Tarali-1 border outpost area on Tuesday, following intelligence inputs regarding potential gold smuggling activities, the BSF reported.

The suspect, masquerading as a farmer, was intercepted en route to Swarupdah from Hakimpur Market. A packet wrapped in brown tape was discovered hidden in the folds of his attire, comprising six gold biscuits, leading to his immediate arrest. The suspect admitted to smuggling the gold from Bangladesh, the BSF added.

(With inputs from agencies.)