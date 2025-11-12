Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: Man Nabbed at India-Bangladesh Border

A man was apprehended with gold biscuits worth Rs 88.34 lakh near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas. The BSF arrested him following a tip-off about possible smuggling. Disguised as a farmer, he was caught with gold concealed in his clothing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested with gold biscuits valued at Rs 88.34 lakh near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, according to a statement from the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday.

Heightened security was implemented at the Hakimpur check post in the Tarali-1 border outpost area on Tuesday, following intelligence inputs regarding potential gold smuggling activities, the BSF reported.

The suspect, masquerading as a farmer, was intercepted en route to Swarupdah from Hakimpur Market. A packet wrapped in brown tape was discovered hidden in the folds of his attire, comprising six gold biscuits, leading to his immediate arrest. The suspect admitted to smuggling the gold from Bangladesh, the BSF added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

