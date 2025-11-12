Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Greek Island

Three migrants drowned and more are missing after their boat overturned near the Greek island of Gavdos. Rescuers have saved 56 people so far. The incident highlights ongoing migration challenges, despite a decline in overall flows to Europe since the 2015-16 crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:21 IST
A tragic maritime incident occurred near Greece's southernmost island of Gavdos, where a migrant boat capsized, resulting in the drowning of three migrants. Rescue efforts on Wednesday continued as the coast guard searched for those reported missing. To date, 56 individuals have been rescued, with one injured person requiring hospitalization on Crete.

Survivors reported that more people were aboard the vessel when it flipped roughly 15 nautical miles off Gavdos. A search operation, involving at least four vessels and an aircraft from the EU border agency Frontex, is underway. This tragedy underscores the ongoing challenges despite decreased migratory flows since Europe's 2015-16 crisis.

Crisis-stricken migrants from Libya have increasingly reached the shores of Crete and Gavdos — both precariously close to Africa. These accidents remain all too common, with another incident recently reported by the International Organization for Migration, where 42 migrants were presumed dead off Libya. The European Commission pledges support for frontline countries like Greece, as a new EU migration mechanism is set to activate by mid-2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

