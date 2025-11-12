Disqualified for the Past: Assam Ward Member Ousted Over Child Marriage

In a significant move, a woman ward member in Assam's Nagaon district has been disqualified due to revelations of her marriage at a minor age, as per an official order dated Wednesday.

An investigation by the Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zilla Parishad discovered that Farida Yeasmin had married at the age of 15, breaching the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 and Constitution Rules, 1995. The order from Nagaon District Commissioner confirmed the findings.

This action aligns with Assam's broader campaign against child marriage, as emphasized by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Independence Day address. Since 2021, over 6,500 cases of child marriage have been registered in the state, with a substantial number progressing to charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)