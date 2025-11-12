Left Menu

Disqualified for the Past: Assam Ward Member Ousted Over Child Marriage

Farida Yeasmin, a ward member from Nagaon district, Assam, was disqualified after it was revealed she married as a minor. An inquiry confirmed she wed at 15, violating Assam's Panchayat rules. This move aligns with state efforts to eradicate child marriage, a priority set by the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:24 IST
Disqualified for the Past: Assam Ward Member Ousted Over Child Marriage
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a woman ward member in Assam's Nagaon district has been disqualified due to revelations of her marriage at a minor age, as per an official order dated Wednesday.

An investigation by the Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zilla Parishad discovered that Farida Yeasmin had married at the age of 15, breaching the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 and Constitution Rules, 1995. The order from Nagaon District Commissioner confirmed the findings.

This action aligns with Assam's broader campaign against child marriage, as emphasized by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Independence Day address. Since 2021, over 6,500 cases of child marriage have been registered in the state, with a substantial number progressing to charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

 India
2
Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Delhi Shop Stabbing

Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Delhi Shop Stabbing

 India
3
Tensions Flare as Cambodia-Thailand Border Ceasefire Crumbles

Tensions Flare as Cambodia-Thailand Border Ceasefire Crumbles

 Global
4
Enduring Friendship: Modi's Celebratory Visit to Bhutan

Enduring Friendship: Modi's Celebratory Visit to Bhutan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025