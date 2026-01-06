Left Menu

Controversial Disqualification Sparks Furor at National Boxing Championships

The National Boxing Championships face scrutiny as Olympian Ashish Chaudhary's disqualification for an alleged intentional head clash prompts the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to review the decision. The incident, critiqued as mishandled, raises questions about the credentials of the Technical Delegate overseeing the bout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:14 IST
The National Boxing Championships have become the center of a heated controversy following the disqualification of Olympian Ashish Chaudhary in his initial bout. Competing in the 80kg men's lightweight category, Chaudhary was disqualified after being accused of clashing heads intentionally with opponent Rupesh.

This decision, initially ruled accidental by the referee and resulting in a standing count, was overturned after consulting with the Technical Delegate, sparking protests from Chaudhary and the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) responded by initiating a review and temporarily removing the referee from duty.

There is growing outcry within the boxing community over the incident, questioning the qualifications of the Technical Official involved. Despite video evidence supporting Chaudhary's claim of an accidental clash, the contentious decision stands, underscoring concerns about officiating standards at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

