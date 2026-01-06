Controversy Erupts Over Disqualification at National Boxing Championships

The refereeing at the National Boxing Championships recently faced scrutiny after Olympian Ashish Chaudhary's unexpected disqualification. The Indian Boxing Federation has since launched a review following allegations that Chaudhary intentionally clashed heads with Rupesh from Haryana.

In the men's lightweight category (80kg), Chaudhary, an Asian Championships silver medallist, was disqualified in less than two minutes when a head clash was deemed intentional. Initially judged accidental, consultations changed the ruling, leading to protests from Chaudhary and an official complaint from the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association.

The Boxing Federation of India has drawn criticism for removing video footage of the match, questioning the qualifications of the Technical Official involved. Debates over refereeing decisions and procedural fairness continue to overshadow the championships.