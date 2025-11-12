Left Menu

Daylight Robbery in Majalgaon: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Daring Heist

In a brazen daylight robbery in Majalgaon, Maharashtra, two men rendered a 65-year-old woman unconscious with a chemical-soaked handkerchief and stole her gold ornaments. The incident occurred while Totabai Kalu Rathod was shopping with her grandson. Authorities are currently investigating to locate the culprits.

Beed | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious robbery unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as two men executed a daylight heist on a 65-year-old woman named Totabai Kalu Rathod in Majalgaon town on Wednesday. The victim, who was out shopping with her grandson, was targeted by the criminals just as she was about to enter a clothing store.

According to police, the perpetrators engaged Rathod in conversation before one of them pressed a chemical-soaked handkerchief to her nose, rendering her unconscious. The assailants then made off with her gold jewellery, weighing about 15 grams, leaving Rathod alone and disoriented on the bustling street.

Upon regaining consciousness, the determined woman informed her relatives, who hastily escorted her to the Majalgaon police station. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation, striving to trace the thieves responsible for this bold act. Residents remain on edge as police caution them to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

