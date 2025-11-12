Daylight Robbery in Majalgaon: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Daring Heist

An audacious robbery unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as two men executed a daylight heist on a 65-year-old woman named Totabai Kalu Rathod in Majalgaon town on Wednesday. The victim, who was out shopping with her grandson, was targeted by the criminals just as she was about to enter a clothing store.

According to police, the perpetrators engaged Rathod in conversation before one of them pressed a chemical-soaked handkerchief to her nose, rendering her unconscious. The assailants then made off with her gold jewellery, weighing about 15 grams, leaving Rathod alone and disoriented on the bustling street.

Upon regaining consciousness, the determined woman informed her relatives, who hastily escorted her to the Majalgaon police station. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation, striving to trace the thieves responsible for this bold act. Residents remain on edge as police caution them to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)