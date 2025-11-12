Red Fort Terror Investigation Shakes Delhi
Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, arrested in a white-collar terror probe, recced Delhi's Red Fort in January. Linked suspects traveled to Turkiye. Al Falah University, originally an engineering college, faces scrutiny. Meanwhile, PM Modi pledges justice for Red Fort blast victims.
- Country:
- India
An investigation into a white-collar terror module has revealed that Dr. Muzammil Ganaie conducted multiple reconnaissance missions at Delhi's historic Red Fort in January. Authorities highlight this as a breakthrough, pointing to the doctor's possible involvement in orchestrating recent blasts.
Further inquiries have exposed travel records of the module's key suspects, who visited Turkiye. This international angle complicates ongoing investigations and heightens security concerns. Furthermore, Al Falah University, formerly Dhauj Engineering College in Haryana, is now under the scanner.
In a related development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited blast survivors and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Law enforcement authorities are intensifying efforts to untangle networks that facilitated these terror activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
