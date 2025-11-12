Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the 'Doctor Module'

The Indian government officially classified the explosion near the historic Red Fort as a "terrorist incident" on Wednesday. Investigations have pointed to Dr. Umar Nabi as the orchestrator, planning the attack to coincide with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening, tragically claimed 12 lives and left several others injured. Urdu-cracked details reveal that Umar, along with a fellow suspect, Dr. Muzammil Ganai, allied with Jaish-e-Mohammed's operatives during a 2021 visit to Turkiye.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with survivors at the LNJP Hospital, reiterating a stern commitment to bring those responsible to justice. Investigations are ongoing, revealing the deep ties and meticulous planning involved, signaling a broader terror module centered around Al Falah University.

(With inputs from agencies.)