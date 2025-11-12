Left Menu

Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the 'Doctor Module'

A terrorist incident near the Red Fort resulted in 12 deaths and numerous injuries. Dr. Umar Nabi, a key suspect, intended to attack on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. An investigation revealed ties to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group. Nine arrests have been made, and efforts to bring justice continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:28 IST
Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the 'Doctor Module'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government officially classified the explosion near the historic Red Fort as a "terrorist incident" on Wednesday. Investigations have pointed to Dr. Umar Nabi as the orchestrator, planning the attack to coincide with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening, tragically claimed 12 lives and left several others injured. Urdu-cracked details reveal that Umar, along with a fellow suspect, Dr. Muzammil Ganai, allied with Jaish-e-Mohammed's operatives during a 2021 visit to Turkiye.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with survivors at the LNJP Hospital, reiterating a stern commitment to bring those responsible to justice. Investigations are ongoing, revealing the deep ties and meticulous planning involved, signaling a broader terror module centered around Al Falah University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

 India
2
Mystery of the Unidentified Body in Gadag: A Murder Investigation

Mystery of the Unidentified Body in Gadag: A Murder Investigation

 India
3
Countdown to the Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

Countdown to the Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

 India
4
President Murmu Spotlights India-Botswana Ties at Botswana Parliament Visit

President Murmu Spotlights India-Botswana Ties at Botswana Parliament Visit

 Botswana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025