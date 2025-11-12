Controversy Erupts over U.S. Drug Vessel Strikes

The U.S. military's aggressive campaign against suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific has led to the deaths of dozens, deemed by Trump's administration as 'drug-trafficking terrorists.' However, the strategy is drawing significant backlash from international allies and legal experts.

Critics argue these strikes could be violating both international law and U.S. statutes against unlawful killings. The Trump administration's justification, citing the drug cartels' threat to national security, falls short for some legal authorities, who stress the actions don't meet the criteria for self-defense.

As Congressional discussions loom, U.S. allies have expressed concern. Notably, the UK has ceased sharing related intelligence, and Colombia has suspended collaborative operations, highlighting a growing fissure around the legality and morality of these military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)