Erosion of International Law Fuels Middle East Chaos, Warns EU Chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas attributes current Middle East chaos to the erosion of international law, mainly blaming Russia, China, and the US. She stresses the need to restore international law to prevent further violations, disruption, and chaos, calling the situation a shift towards coercive power politics.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:10 IST
Erosion of International Law Fuels Middle East Chaos, Warns EU Chief
turmoil

The ongoing unrest in the Middle East stems from a breakdown in international law, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Speaking at the University of Zurich, Kallas emphasized that major powers like Russia, China, and the US have been acting unilaterally, eroding the international order.

Kallas stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set a precedent for impunity, while China exploits this opportunity to expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific region. She warned that without restoring international law and accountability, the world would face repeated legal violations and chaos.

Criticizing the United States, Kallas remarked that its foreign policy shift has destabilized transatlantic relations and echoed throughout the international landscape. She described the current world order as one dominated by a few military powers seeking to expand their spheres of influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

