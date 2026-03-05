The ongoing unrest in the Middle East stems from a breakdown in international law, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Speaking at the University of Zurich, Kallas emphasized that major powers like Russia, China, and the US have been acting unilaterally, eroding the international order.

Kallas stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set a precedent for impunity, while China exploits this opportunity to expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific region. She warned that without restoring international law and accountability, the world would face repeated legal violations and chaos.

Criticizing the United States, Kallas remarked that its foreign policy shift has destabilized transatlantic relations and echoed throughout the international landscape. She described the current world order as one dominated by a few military powers seeking to expand their spheres of influence.

