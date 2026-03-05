Hurricane Melissa Retired After Deadly Caribbean Destruction

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially retired the name Melissa from its rotating hurricane name list following the devastating impact of the storm across the Caribbean in October 2025.

The decision was made during the annual meeting of the WMO Hurricane Committee, held in Mexico City from 2 to 5 March, where meteorological experts reviewed the previous hurricane season and prepared for the upcoming one.

The committee selected “Molly” as the replacement name, which will first appear in the Atlantic storm name list in 2031.

One of the Strongest Atlantic Hurricanes on Record

At its peak, Hurricane Melissa intensified into a Category 5 storm on the Saffir–Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with sustained winds reaching approximately 300 kilometres per hour.

The powerful storm unleashed destructive storm surges and extreme winds across Jamaica and Cuba, while bringing torrential rainfall and widespread flooding to the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba.

Melissa caused more than 90 deaths across several Caribbean nations, leaving a lasting impact on affected communities.

The hurricane also set a historic record as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to make landfall in Jamaica.

In terms of maximum sustained wind speed at landfall, Melissa ranks alongside Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane in the United States as the most powerful storms to strike land in the Atlantic basin.

Early Warnings Helped Save Lives

Despite its intensity, officials said the death toll could have been significantly higher without accurate forecasts and early warning systems.

“The risks associated with tropical cyclones are both real and increasing,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

“It only takes one landfalling tropical cyclone to roll back years of development. And this was unfortunately the case with Hurricane Melissa.”

She added that the relatively limited loss of life compared with the scale of the disaster demonstrated the importance of early forecasting and preparedness.

“Despite the force of Melissa, loss of life was in the dozens rather than the thousands. This is testimony to the accuracy of advance forecasts and the use of these early warnings to support early action,” Saulo said.

A Storm Etched in Jamaica’s Memory

Jamaican meteorological officials said the storm’s effects continue to shape national recovery efforts months later.

“After more than four months since the passage of Melissa over Jamaica, stories about the impacts and recovery continue to dominate the news and media,” said Evan Thompson, Principal Director at Jamaica’s Meteorological Service and President of WMO Regional Association IV.

“Melissa has now been engraved in the collective memory of the nation.”

Thompson said Jamaica strongly supported retiring the storm’s name due to the trauma associated with the disaster.

“I am very thankful that there was unanimous approval of my request for the retirement of Melissa,” he said.

Collaboration Key to Storm Preparedness

The Hurricane Committee is composed of experts from National Meteorological and Hydrological Services across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

It works to strengthen regional coordination in forecasting, preparedness and disaster response.

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Center (RSMC) Miami, operated by the U.S. National Hurricane Center, provides forecasts and warnings that help countries prepare for storms.

These alerts guide critical decisions such as airport closures, evacuations and emergency response measures.

“Every forecast and warning is a lifeline for real people,” said Michael Brennan, Director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Chair of the Hurricane Committee.

“Our work is not just about science, but about saving lives.”

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

According to the WMO, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season produced:

13 named storms

Five hurricanes

Four major hurricanes with winds exceeding 180 km/h

A typical Atlantic season averages 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Why Hurricane Names Are Retired

The naming system used by the WMO helps communicate storm warnings quickly and clearly to the public.

Storm names alternate between male and female and are reused every six years, unless a storm causes such significant loss of life or damage that the name is permanently retired.

Melissa joins a list of historically destructive storms whose names have been removed from future use.

The newly selected name Molly will replace Melissa on the Atlantic hurricane naming list beginning in 2031.