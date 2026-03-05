Kaja Kallas Critiques Erosion of International Law Amid Middle East Turmoil

In a significant address at the University of Zurich, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas attributed the ongoing chaos in the Middle East to a deterioration of international law. She identified this erosion as a result of unilateral actions taken by major global powers.

Kallas's remarks specifically highlighted Russia, noting that its invasion of Ukraine has set a precedent for impunity, encouraging other nations to disregard international norms.

The EU chief also voiced concerns over the influence of China and the United States, stressing the need for a restoration of a rules-based international order to address these global challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)