Kaja Kallas Critiques Erosion of International Law Amid Middle East Turmoil

Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, attributed the Middle East turmoil to the erosion of international law. Speaking at the University of Zurich, she criticized major powers like Russia, China, and the United States for undermining global order with unilateral actions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was highlighted as a key instigator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST
In a significant address at the University of Zurich, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas attributed the ongoing chaos in the Middle East to a deterioration of international law. She identified this erosion as a result of unilateral actions taken by major global powers.

Kallas's remarks specifically highlighted Russia, noting that its invasion of Ukraine has set a precedent for impunity, encouraging other nations to disregard international norms.

The EU chief also voiced concerns over the influence of China and the United States, stressing the need for a restoration of a rules-based international order to address these global challenges effectively.

