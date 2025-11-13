Left Menu

Rubio Denies Rumors of Intelligence Rift with Britain

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted claims that Britain halted intelligence sharing on drug-trafficking due to concerns over U.S. actions in the Caribbean. He clarified that there were no discussions about operations near Venezuela during the G7 meeting and affirmed strong U.S.-UK relations.

  • Bermuda

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed reports suggesting that the United Kingdom has ceased sharing intelligence on drug-trafficking vessels due to apprehensions over U.S. military operations in the Caribbean.

Addressing the press after a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada, Rubio stated that no such issues were raised, particularly those concerning operations near Venezuela.

Countering a recent CNN report, Rubio deemed it a 'false story' and emphasized the robust partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

