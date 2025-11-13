Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Case, Releases Him from Jail

Surendra Koli, previously accused in the Nithari serial killings, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court. Released from Luksar district jail, his acquittal follows the inability of the prosecution to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was also released after previous acquittals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Surendra Koli, accused in the notorious Nithari serial killings, has been released from Luksar district jail following his acquittal by the Supreme Court. This decision resolves the last pending case against him, linked to the 2006 murders that horrified the nation, according to officials on Thursday.

Jail superintendent Brijesh Kumar confirmed Koli's release occurred at approximately 7:20 PM on Wednesday, following the Supreme Court's directive. Clad in a blue shirt, black trousers, and a navy-blue jacket, Koli exited the prison with his lawyers but did not address the media. His family's absence and his destination remain unknown.

The Nithari case originated in 2006 with the discovery of human remains near businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's bungalow in Noida, inciting national outrage. Pandher, also acquitted, was released on October 20, 2023. A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, cited insufficient evidence for conviction, highlighting investigative lapses.

