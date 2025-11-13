Left Menu

Gold Heist: Domestic Helps Allegedly Steal Rs 16.25 Lakh

A police case was filed against two female domestic workers accused of stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 16.25 lakh from a doctor's residence in Thane, Maharashtra. The theft occurred between August and November 11. Police are investigating to trace the accused, aged 45 and 21.

Updated: 13-11-2025 09:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A police complaint has been lodged in Thane, Maharashtra, against two female domestic workers who allegedly stole gold ornaments valued at Rs 16.25 lakh from a 61-year-old doctor's home. This incident reportedly took place over several months until November 11.

Sourced from the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, the theft occurred along Murbad Road, Kalyan. The suspects, aged 45 and 21, although known residents of Kalyan and Dombivli, have their full addresses yet to be verified, according to police statements.

The complainant, upon noticing the ornaments missing, approached the authorities. The police have estimated the value of the stolen property and remain optimistic about apprehending the culprits shortly.

