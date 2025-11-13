A New Era of Bilateral Trust: Indonesia and Australia's Security Pact

Australia and Indonesia have unveiled a historic bilateral security treaty intended to fortify regional peace and stability. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the pact as a testament to the nations' friendship and mutual commitment.

The relationship, rooted in history, has evolved from wartime alliances and occasional mistrust to a strong partnership. This treaty follows decades of strengthening ties, especially through counterterrorism collaborations.

Both countries face geopolitical pressures from global powers like the US and China. The treaty underlines their intent to foster regional security through cooperation, reflecting shared values and trust as they navigate an uncertain global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)