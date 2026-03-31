Cousin Exploits Trust: Arrested for Heinous Child Abuse

A 19-year-old student has been arrested in Telangana for allegedly abusing a five-year-old girl and filming the act, police announced Tuesday.

The Child Protection Unit, part of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), discovered the crime through its Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) tipline, which pointed to potential ignorance from the victim's parents.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel revealed that the accused, exploiting his relationship with the victim as her cousin, had confessed to the crime. The accused's digital devices have been confiscated for forensic analysis, and he is now in judicial custody under charges from the IT and POCSO Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)