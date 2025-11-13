Realty Mogul Manoj Gaur Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Manoj Gaur, the Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. Officials revealed the arrest relates to alleged fraudulent activities impacting home buyers.

Gaur was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), signaling a critical development in the probe.

The case centers on accusations of cheating home buyers, further deepening concerns over realty sector malpractices.

