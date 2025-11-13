Realty Mogul Manoj Gaur Arrested in Money Laundering Probe
Manoj Gaur, Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. The investigation is linked to allegations of fraud against home buyers. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
13-11-2025
The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Manoj Gaur, the Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. Officials revealed the arrest relates to alleged fraudulent activities impacting home buyers.
Gaur was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), signaling a critical development in the probe.
The case centers on accusations of cheating home buyers, further deepening concerns over realty sector malpractices.
