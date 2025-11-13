Left Menu

Swiss-U.S. Trade Negotiations Enter Final Stage: Potential Tariff Reduction on Horizon

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin is set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to negotiate a reduction in crippling tariffs. Currently at 39%, Switzerland aims to reduce tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, providing relief for critical Swiss industries and boosting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:08 IST
Swiss-U.S. Trade Negotiations Enter Final Stage: Potential Tariff Reduction on Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a pivotal move, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin is preparing to negotiate with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to lower tariffs on Swiss goods, a measure initiated by President Donald Trump. The talks are critical as Switzerland faces steep import tariffs currently set at 39%.

Parmelin, accompanied by Helene Budliger-Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, traveled to Washington with optimistic expectations. Sources indicate that a tariff reduction deal may be close, requiring a final nod from Trump.

Hans Gersbach of the KOF Economic Institute predicts significant positive impacts on Swiss industries such as watchmaking and machinery if tariffs are reduced to 15%. Such a reduction could prevent job losses and push economic growth past 1%, offering much-needed stability for Switzerland's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tragedy: Truck Ploughs Through South Korean Market

Market Tragedy: Truck Ploughs Through South Korean Market

 Global
2
Baloch Martyrs' Day Seminar Unites BNM and PTM in Netherlands

Baloch Martyrs' Day Seminar Unites BNM and PTM in Netherlands

 Netherlands
3
EU Ministers Near Decision on Customs Threshold for Small Parcels

EU Ministers Near Decision on Customs Threshold for Small Parcels

 Belgium
4
Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025