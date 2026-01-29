Left Menu

Donald Trump Appoints Colin McDonald for National Fraud Enforcement Role

President Donald Trump appoints Colin McDonald as assistant attorney general for national fraud enforcement. McDonald, currently an associate deputy attorney general, has a background as a federal prosecutor. This appointment highlights the administration's focus on combating national fraud.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the appointment of Colin McDonald as the assistant attorney general for national fraud enforcement, a newly-established position aimed at enhancing the Department of Justice's efforts to tackle fraud at the national level.

Colin McDonald, who's presently an associate deputy attorney general, brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as a federal prosecutor. His LinkedIn profile details an extensive career dedicated to upholding justice and prosecuting complex cases, making him a fitting choice for this crucial role.

This appointment signals the current administration's commitment to intensifying its crackdown on fraudulent activities, reinforcing the Justice Department's vigilance in safeguarding national economic interests and legal integrity.

