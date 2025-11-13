India Bolsters Exporter Support with Credit Guarantees
India plans a budget allocation of 20 billion rupees for exporter credit guarantees in the fiscal year 2026. The cabinet has approved a total of 450.6 billion rupees to support exporters, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees. This initiative aims to bolster Indian exports.
India is set to allocate 20 billion rupees in its fiscal year 2026 budget for credit guarantees supporting exporters, according to a government source.
In a significant move on Wednesday, the Indian cabinet approved a total expenditure of 450.6 billion rupees aimed at providing robust support to exporters.
This financial backing includes 200 billion rupees designated specifically for credit guarantees on bank loans, as the government seeks to strengthen the export sector's competitiveness internationally.
