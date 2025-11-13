India Bolsters Exporter Support with Credit Guarantees

India is set to allocate 20 billion rupees in its fiscal year 2026 budget for credit guarantees supporting exporters, according to a government source.

In a significant move on Wednesday, the Indian cabinet approved a total expenditure of 450.6 billion rupees aimed at providing robust support to exporters.

This financial backing includes 200 billion rupees designated specifically for credit guarantees on bank loans, as the government seeks to strengthen the export sector's competitiveness internationally.