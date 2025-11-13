Maharashtra Forms Committee to Regulate Direct Selling

Maharashtra has taken a significant step towards regulating the direct selling industry by forming a five-member committee tasked with drafting essential rules and guidelines. This development was confirmed through a government resolution issued by the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.

Currently, Maharashtra lacks any specific guidelines to monitor direct selling companies, prompting the state to launch this initiative. The committee, chaired by the Under Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, will study regulations in other states to devise a suitable framework.

Comprising members including the Controller of Legal Metrology and the Secretary of the Indian Direct Selling Association, the committee aims to craft regulations ensuring fair practices among direct selling firms and their sales agents.

