Maharashtra Forms Committee to Regulate Direct Selling

The Maharashtra government has established a five-member committee to develop rules and guidelines for monitoring direct selling entities and their representatives. The initiative aims to frame regulations based on studies of other states, addressing the currently unregulated sector in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:01 IST
Maharashtra has taken a significant step towards regulating the direct selling industry by forming a five-member committee tasked with drafting essential rules and guidelines. This development was confirmed through a government resolution issued by the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.

Currently, Maharashtra lacks any specific guidelines to monitor direct selling companies, prompting the state to launch this initiative. The committee, chaired by the Under Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, will study regulations in other states to devise a suitable framework.

Comprising members including the Controller of Legal Metrology and the Secretary of the Indian Direct Selling Association, the committee aims to craft regulations ensuring fair practices among direct selling firms and their sales agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

