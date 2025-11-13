Left Menu

Punjab Police Ensures Accountability After VIP Escort Incident

Following accusations by Lt Gen D S Hooda (retd) regarding a hit by Punjab Police escort vehicle, DGP Yadav issued guidelines emphasizing respectful conduct on roads. The incident occurred in Mohali, prompting measures for ensuring public confidence and discipline among escort personnel.

A confrontation arose when retired Lieutenant General D S Hooda accused a Punjab Police escort vehicle of deliberately hitting his car. The incident, which took place on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali, prompted quick actions from the state's police authority.

In response, Punjab's Director General of Police, Yadav, stressed a zero-tolerance policy for any misconduct. He asserted that the duty of protecting VIPs must align with upholding public dignity, safety, and confidence on the roads. Yadav outlined new directives for police personnel to follow during non-emergency escort duties.

Hooda, prominent for his leadership during the 2016 surgical strikes, described the event as an undue exercise of power. The police department has acknowledged his concerns and has launched efforts to identify any personnel at fault, promising accountability and adherence to professionalism.

