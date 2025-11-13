Left Menu

ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Mumbai targeting a businessman, Vikas Garg, and his employees for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 190 crore. They created fake export documents to misrepresent goods as exported to Nepal and Bangladesh while selling them domestically, based on a CBI FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out strategic raids at multiple locations in Mumbai targeting a businessman and his associates. The searches were in response to accusations of evading Rs 190 crore in customs duty via forged export documents.

Searches focused on Vikas Garg, a key figure behind Titan Sea & Air Services Pvt Ltd, and his employees. These extensive operations were initiated following an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi.

Entities were allegedly formed under employee names to facilitate illegal imports and exports, crafting bogus documents that feigned exports to neighboring countries while funneling products into the domestic market, thereby sidestepping hefty customs dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

