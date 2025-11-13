ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out strategic raids at multiple locations in Mumbai targeting a businessman and his associates. The searches were in response to accusations of evading Rs 190 crore in customs duty via forged export documents.

Searches focused on Vikas Garg, a key figure behind Titan Sea & Air Services Pvt Ltd, and his employees. These extensive operations were initiated following an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi.

Entities were allegedly formed under employee names to facilitate illegal imports and exports, crafting bogus documents that feigned exports to neighboring countries while funneling products into the domestic market, thereby sidestepping hefty customs dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)