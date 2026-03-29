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Operation Crackdown: Foreign Women Arrested in India with Fake Documents

Three women from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were arrested in Dehradun for possessing fake Indian documents. They were caught under 'Operation Crackdown' targeting outsiders. The women used false papers to reside in India illegally. Authorities have launched an investigation into those aiding in document forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:20 IST
Operation Crackdown: Foreign Women Arrested in India with Fake Documents
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Three women from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were apprehended in Dehradun for allegedly possessing counterfeit Indian documents, according to local police reports. This arrest was part of 'Operation Crackdown', an initiative designed to uncover and monitor suspicious individuals in the state.

The women, identified as Erica from Kyrgyzstan, and Karina and Nigora Neem from Uzbekistan, were residing in a flat within Sai Complex. It was discovered that they were using falsified Indian documentation. Erica admitted during interrogation that she overstayed her one-year visa that expired in 2023. Additionally, Karina and Nigora confessed they had illicitly entered India via the Nepal border between 2022 and 2023.

The investigation also led to the recovery of several suspicious items including a passport, multiple fake Aadhar and PAN cards, various mobile phones, and foreign currency. Nigora had a previous arrest for a similar offense in Bihar but continued her illegal stay post bail. Authorities are now pursuing leads to identify others involved in the creation of these fake documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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