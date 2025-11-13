Virtual Court Sessions Advised Amid Hazardous Delhi Air Quality

In light of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, Supreme Court Judge Justice P S Narasimha has advised lawyers to opt for virtual court appearances instead of attending in person. Justice Narasimha, who was on the bench with Justice Atul S Chandurkar, shared this recommendation during the mentioning of various cases.

As the national capital wrestles with critical pollution levels, Justice Narasimha emphasized the necessity for advocates to utilize virtual hearing facilities to reduce health risks. This observation comes after several lawyers, including senior advocate Kapil Sibal, were seen wearing masks in court, which Narasimha highlighted might not be enough to prevent harm from the toxic air.

The air in Delhi has been classified as 'severe' since the start of the month, and Tuesday marked the city's first severe air quality day of the season, recording an AQI of 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The alarming trend continued with a similar reading reported on Wednesday.

