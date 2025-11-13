Doctor's Travels Under Scrutiny After Red Fort Blast

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Red Fort explosion, officials have discovered a flight ticket bearing Dr. Adil Ahmad's name, indicating his travel from Srinagar to Delhi just days before the blast. The ticket, found in a garbage pile near his rented residence, is fueling suspicions of his involvement.

Dr. Ahmad, a medical professional with MBBS and MD qualifications, was arrested in Saharanpur on November 6. Despite his reputable standing at Famous Hospital, authorities allege connections with terror outfits and suspect logistical support in their operations. The investigation continues to trace his network and communications.

Security forces from multiple states are actively involved in unraveling the extent of Dr. Ahmad's connections following the Red Fort incident. While colleagues describe him as a quiet professional, his recent transportation activities and possible links to terror groups have prompted a wider counterterrorism probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)