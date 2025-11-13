Left Menu

Doctor's Travels Under Scrutiny After Red Fort Blast

Dr. Adil Ahmad, a Jammu and Kashmir native, under investigation after a flight ticket linked to him suggests travel to Delhi before the Red Fort explosion. Suspicions rise over possible terrorism ties, as authorities scrutinize his activities and connections and continue wider counterterrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Red Fort explosion, officials have discovered a flight ticket bearing Dr. Adil Ahmad's name, indicating his travel from Srinagar to Delhi just days before the blast. The ticket, found in a garbage pile near his rented residence, is fueling suspicions of his involvement.

Dr. Ahmad, a medical professional with MBBS and MD qualifications, was arrested in Saharanpur on November 6. Despite his reputable standing at Famous Hospital, authorities allege connections with terror outfits and suspect logistical support in their operations. The investigation continues to trace his network and communications.

Security forces from multiple states are actively involved in unraveling the extent of Dr. Ahmad's connections following the Red Fort incident. While colleagues describe him as a quiet professional, his recent transportation activities and possible links to terror groups have prompted a wider counterterrorism probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

