Caught in the Crossfire: Innocents and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemns the Delhi blast, urges severe punishment for culprits while warning against labeling all Kashmiris as terrorism sympathizers. Only a few elements disrupt peace, he insists, urging fairness for innocents. Arrests link to a wider terror network expanding beyond Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for the harshest penalties for those behind the recent blast in Delhi, while cautioning against unjustly labeling all residents of Jammu and Kashmir as sympathizers of terrorism.

The deadly explosion involving an explosives-laden car near Delhi's Red Fort killed 12 and injured several others, with investigations pointing to a broader terror network. Dr. Umar Nabi, who was driving the car, and others including Muzammil Ganaie, have been implicated in the scheme, which spans multiple states.

Abdullah emphasized that only a few individuals are responsible for such violent disruptions, urging the public and authorities to focus on these elements, ensuring that the innocent are not caught in the crossfire of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

