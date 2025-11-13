Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosion

In a meticulously planned operation, Delhi Police have reconstructed the final hours of Dr Umar Nabi, who allegedly orchestrated a devastating explosion near the Red Fort. Using footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, police traced his movement from Faridabad to Delhi, highlighting a carefully crafted route.

Investigators uncovered how Umar and three other suspects used an encrypted messaging app for coordination. They pooled over Rs 26 lakh and sourced 26 quintals of fertilizer, commonly used in IEDs. As Umar drove slowly towards the final destination, he appeared composed, avoiding major routes while strategically stopping at roadside eateries.

On the day of the blast, CCTV captured Umar's Hyundai i20 passing the Badarpur toll at 8:02 am, entering Delhi to execute the plan. The explosion claimed 13 lives and left many wounded. The investigation has cast a spotlight on Al Falah University, now under scrutiny for potential affiliations with the culprits.