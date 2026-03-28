Left Menu

Terror Plot Foiled: Major Arrests in Punjab

In the last month, law enforcement in Punjab, Pakistan, arrested 36 militants linked to terrorist groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The arrests prevented major terrorist attacks in cities like Faisalabad and Jhelum, with authorities seizing explosives, weapons, and other illegal materials during 366 operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:10 IST
Terror Plot Foiled: Major Arrests in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Punjab's law enforcement agencies have successfully thwarted potential terror plots by arresting 36 militants over the past month. These individuals were affiliated with various terrorist organizations, including the notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) reported that the arrested members had plans to target crucial infrastructure across different cities. Notably, significant threats in Faisalabad and Jhelum were neutralized with the apprehension of key TTP militants, who were found carrying substantial explosive materials and weapons.

During the operation, which spanned several districts, the CTD executed 366 intelligence-based raids, questioned 338 suspects, and confiscated a wide array of dangerous materials, including detonators and improvised explosive devices. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel further details of these foiled plots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru West City Corporation Unveils Forward-Thinking 2026-27 Budget

Bengaluru West City Corporation Unveils Forward-Thinking 2026-27 Budget

 India
2
Balancing Act: Jos Buttler's Take on Cricket Overload

Balancing Act: Jos Buttler's Take on Cricket Overload

 India
3
India Considers Easing Stance on E-Commerce Tariff Moratorium

India Considers Easing Stance on E-Commerce Tariff Moratorium

 Global
4
Avalanche Alert in Kashmir: A Call for Caution

Avalanche Alert in Kashmir: A Call for Caution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026