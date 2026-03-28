Terror Plot Foiled: Major Arrests in Punjab

Punjab's law enforcement agencies have successfully thwarted potential terror plots by arresting 36 militants over the past month. These individuals were affiliated with various terrorist organizations, including the notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) reported that the arrested members had plans to target crucial infrastructure across different cities. Notably, significant threats in Faisalabad and Jhelum were neutralized with the apprehension of key TTP militants, who were found carrying substantial explosive materials and weapons.

During the operation, which spanned several districts, the CTD executed 366 intelligence-based raids, questioned 338 suspects, and confiscated a wide array of dangerous materials, including detonators and improvised explosive devices. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel further details of these foiled plots.

(With inputs from agencies.)