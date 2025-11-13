Left Menu

Punjab Prepares for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary with Tight Security

The Punjab Police are implementing advanced security measures for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, held in Sri Anandpur Sahib. With AI-driven surveillance and a large deployment of officers, the event aims to ensure safety for the expected large number of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:31 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have ramped up security measures ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, implementing cutting-edge technology to safeguard devotees. The event, scheduled from November 23 to 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib, is anticipated to attract lakhs of participants.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla announced a comprehensive security presence, with about 10,000 personnel on duty. This deployment includes seven inspector generals, deputies, commandants, and multiple high-ranking officers overseeing safety operations.

High-tech surveillance equipment, including over 300 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones, will monitor the area. Additionally, collaborative efforts with IIT Ropar will facilitate effective parking and transport arrangements, ensuring smooth logistics for attendees.

