Tragedy at Red Fort: Community Mourns Loss in Terror Blast
In the wake of a devastating blast at Red Fort that claimed the life of local resident Dinesh Mishra, political leaders met with his grieving family to offer condolences and promise financial assistance. This incident, labeled a terror act by authorities, is under investigation while the community mourns deeply.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic event unfolded at Red Fort when a blast resulted in the death of 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra, leaving the community in deep mourning.
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Shiromani and UP's minister for Excise, Nitin Agarwal, visited Mishra's family to offer condolences and financial support assurances from both the state and central governments.
The National Investigation Agency is probing the incident, regarded as a terror attack, which claimed 13 lives and injured more than 20. Officials have labeled it a significant security breach.
