Tragedy at Red Fort: Community Mourns Loss in Terror Blast

A tragic event unfolded at Red Fort when a blast resulted in the death of 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra, leaving the community in deep mourning.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Shiromani and UP's minister for Excise, Nitin Agarwal, visited Mishra's family to offer condolences and financial support assurances from both the state and central governments.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the incident, regarded as a terror attack, which claimed 13 lives and injured more than 20. Officials have labeled it a significant security breach.