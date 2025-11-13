Security Forces Foil Terror Plot with Arrest in Sopore
Security forces arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in Sopore, Baramulla district, seizing a gun and grenades. The arrests followed a joint operation by police, RR, and CRPF based on intel about suspicious individuals. The suspects, leading normal lives, were found with incriminating materials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, security forces on Thursday successfully arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, as confirmed by the police.
During a coordinated effort involving the police, 22 RR, and 179 BN CRPF, the suspects were nabbed at a systematic checkpoint in Sadeeq Colony, Mominabad Sopore.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was based on specific intelligence about suspicious activity, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition from the individuals, who have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar and Shabir Ahmad Mir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement