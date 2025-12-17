Joshua Dorne Leads West Indies Young Guns in U19 World Cup

Joshua Dorne, a standout top-order batsman, has been named captain of the West Indies squad for the Men's Under-19 World Cup, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday. The ICC event, set for January-February 2026, will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, with all-rounder Jonathan Van Lange serving as Dorne's vice-captain.

The 15-member squad features talented players, including 19-year-old Jewel Andrew, who has already represented the senior national team in three ODIs and five T20Is. According to Dwain Gill, Cricket West Indies' High Performance Manager, the team focuses on aligning their progression with the senior level, providing high-quality match exposure, and emphasizing leadership and tactical skill development across their territories.

The West Indies have been placed in Group D, where they will face South Africa, Afghanistan, and debutants Tanzania. Their campaign begins against Tanzania in Windhoek on January 15. The tournament, featuring 41 matches over 23 days, will crown a winner on February 6, highlighting fresh talent from around the globe under a familiar format with 16 teams.