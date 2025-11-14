Strengthening Allies: U.S. Taiwan Fighter Jet Parts Deal

The United States has sanctioned the sale of fighter jet parts worth $330 million to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced recently. This marks the inaugural arms transaction since President Donald Trump assumed office earlier this year, aiming to equip Taiwan in addressing emerging security threats and maintaining the operational efficiency of its F-16 and C-130 aircraft.

Despite Washington's formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, it remains Taiwan's primary arms supplier, adhering to legal obligations to support Taiwan's self-defense. Taiwan's presidential office expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for upholding consistent arms sales, emphasizing the fortified Taiwan-U.S. security alliance as vital for Indo-Pacific stability.

The sale is set to proceed within a month, enhancing Taiwan's air defense capabilities to counter China's ongoing 'gray-zone' military activities around the island. Despite China's claims over Taiwan, the island's democratically elected government refutes any sovereignty claims, maintaining that the Taiwanese populace retains the right to determine their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)