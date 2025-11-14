Left Menu

Strengthening Allies: U.S. Taiwan Fighter Jet Parts Deal

The U.S. has approved a $330 million sale of fighter jet parts to Taiwan, marking the first such deal under President Trump. This move aims to bolster Taiwan's defense against Chinese threats. The transaction underscores the enduring security ties between Taiwan and the U.S., amidst ongoing regional tensions.

The United States has sanctioned the sale of fighter jet parts worth $330 million to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced recently. This marks the inaugural arms transaction since President Donald Trump assumed office earlier this year, aiming to equip Taiwan in addressing emerging security threats and maintaining the operational efficiency of its F-16 and C-130 aircraft.

Despite Washington's formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, it remains Taiwan's primary arms supplier, adhering to legal obligations to support Taiwan's self-defense. Taiwan's presidential office expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for upholding consistent arms sales, emphasizing the fortified Taiwan-U.S. security alliance as vital for Indo-Pacific stability.

The sale is set to proceed within a month, enhancing Taiwan's air defense capabilities to counter China's ongoing 'gray-zone' military activities around the island. Despite China's claims over Taiwan, the island's democratically elected government refutes any sovereignty claims, maintaining that the Taiwanese populace retains the right to determine their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

