Key Changes in Disability Committee Under 2016 Act

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has revised the composition of a key committee under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Two Lok Sabha members, E T Mohammed Basheer and Dr C N Manjunath, have been appointed to replace the earlier nominated members, aiding policy review and parliamentary panels.

Updated: 14-11-2025 14:10 IST
Key Changes in Disability Committee Under 2016 Act
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced revisions to the core committee under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, by inducting two new Lok Sabha members. This move was formalized through a gazette notification on Monday, which altered the previously set 2017 order.

E T Mohammed Basheer and Dr C N Manjunath have been appointed as the new representatives, substituting the former nominated MPs. As elected members of Parliament, they will play a crucial role in shaping disability-related policies and supporting relevant parliamentary panels.

These amendments were made using the government's authority under Section 60 of the Act, which permits modifications to facilitate the implementation of the law. The committee's constitutive notification, initially issued in November 2017, has undergone several updates, including the recent change in 2022.

