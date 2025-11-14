Left Menu

Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders

Azerbaijani prosecutors aim to secure life sentences for former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh following its recapture from ethnic Armenians. Allegations include war crimes and terrorism. Trials proceed in private, with media barred. Ruben Vardanyan faces separate charges. Ethnic Armenians fled post-September 2023 offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:00 IST
Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani prosecutors announced their intention to pursue life sentences for 15 former leaders and officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan's 2023 reclamation of the region from ethnic Armenians.

The accused face charges including war crimes and terrorism. Key figures such as ex-president Araik Harutyunyan and military commanders stand accused, with closed-door trials excluding media access.

Ruben Vardanyan, a former official, faces separate charges, while nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians have fled the region. The legal proceedings mark a significant escalation in the ongoing geopolitical tensions around Nagorno-Karabakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4,478 votes.

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4...

 India
2
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enhance UA-ECDM Technique

Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enh...

 India
3
Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

 India
4
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025