Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders

Azerbaijani prosecutors announced their intention to pursue life sentences for 15 former leaders and officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan's 2023 reclamation of the region from ethnic Armenians.

The accused face charges including war crimes and terrorism. Key figures such as ex-president Araik Harutyunyan and military commanders stand accused, with closed-door trials excluding media access.

Ruben Vardanyan, a former official, faces separate charges, while nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians have fled the region. The legal proceedings mark a significant escalation in the ongoing geopolitical tensions around Nagorno-Karabakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)