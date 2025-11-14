Azerbaijan Seeks Life Sentences for Karabakh Leaders
Azerbaijani prosecutors aim to secure life sentences for former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh following its recapture from ethnic Armenians. Allegations include war crimes and terrorism. Trials proceed in private, with media barred. Ruben Vardanyan faces separate charges. Ethnic Armenians fled post-September 2023 offensive.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani prosecutors announced their intention to pursue life sentences for 15 former leaders and officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, following Azerbaijan's 2023 reclamation of the region from ethnic Armenians.
The accused face charges including war crimes and terrorism. Key figures such as ex-president Araik Harutyunyan and military commanders stand accused, with closed-door trials excluding media access.
Ruben Vardanyan, a former official, faces separate charges, while nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians have fled the region. The legal proceedings mark a significant escalation in the ongoing geopolitical tensions around Nagorno-Karabakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
