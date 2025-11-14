IAF’s ‘Spectrum’ Conference Highlights Push for Scalable, Modular EW Systems

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took a significant step toward strengthening India’s Electronic Warfare (EW) ecosystem with the successful conduct of EW Conference ‘Spectrum’ at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Najafgarh, New Delhi. The high-level conference brought together senior Air Force leadership, defence industries, academia, and research institutions to deliberate on advancing modular, scalable, and future-ready EW systems for India’s defence preparedness.

The theme for this year’s conference—“Leveraging Technology for Universal Modular Scalable Architecture for EW Systems”—reflected the IAF’s commitment to developing next-generation EW capabilities that are adaptable, interoperable, and built on indigenous technological advancements.

Air Marshal V.K. Garg Highlights Need for Standardised Open Architecture

The conference was inaugurated by Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, who served as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, the Air Marshal underscored the critical importance of shifting to Open System Architecture (OSA) in EW design. He emphasized that standardization across EW platforms is essential to enhance interoperability, ensure faster upgrades, and reduce both lifecycle costs and deployment timelines.

He highlighted that India’s operational environment demands EW systems that can rapidly adapt to emerging threats, integrate new technologies seamlessly, and remain resilient in high-intensity conflict scenarios. By adopting standardized architectures, the IAF aims to ensure that its EW systems remain flexible and future-proof.

The Air Marshal also urged stronger collaboration among key stakeholders—academia, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), DRDO, and private industry partners—to accelerate innovation and ensure self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

Participation from Academia, DRDO, DPSUs, and Industry Partners

The conference brought together an impressive gathering of experts and stakeholders from across India’s defence ecosystem. Participants included:

Academicians specializing in radar systems, signal processing, and electronic countermeasures

Scientists from DRDO laboratories , including those developing advanced EW and communication technologies

Representatives of DPSUs engaged in aircraft upgrades, avionics manufacturing, and mission-critical systems

Defence industry leaders, including MSMEs and private firms specializing in EW hardware, software-defined radios, AI-driven threat detection, and modular avionics

The multi-stakeholder engagement reinforced the importance of integrating research, innovation, and industry-led manufacturing into the country’s EW modernisation roadmap.

Indigenisation Opportunities Highlighted by Air Commodore Krishna Kumar

Addressing the participants, Air Commodore V. Krishna Kumar, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot Najafgarh, emphasized that India’s EW modernisation offers immense opportunities for indigenisation. He outlined several promising areas where Indian industry and academia can make significant contributions, including:

Software-defined EW receivers and transmitters

High-power RF amplifiers and wideband antennas

Algorithms for signal identification, classification, and adaptive jamming

AI/ML-enabled threat analysis tools

Modular mission systems for aircraft, UAVs, and ground-based EW platforms

Indigenous spare components and testing equipment to reduce import dependence

He highlighted that BRD Najafgarh plays a central role in upgrading and sustaining the IAF’s EW systems and is committed to supporting the national goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence manufacturing.

Driving the Future of EW Technologies in India

The ‘Spectrum’ conference served as a vital platform for brainstorming on the next generation of EW systems capable of meeting modern battlefield challenges such as electronic attacks, cyber-electronic threats, and spectrum-denied environments. Discussions focused on:

Modular EW architecture for faster integration of new subsystems

Digital signal processing and cognitive EW technologies

Secure data links and electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM)

Indigenous supply chains for critical EW components

Reducing system obsolescence through scalable design standards

The conference concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening India’s indigenous EW manufacturing ecosystem while embracing technological innovation to maintain battlefield superiority.