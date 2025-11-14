Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

In a significant session, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet condemned the recent Delhi bomb blast, labeling it a 'cowardly' act. The government extended condolences to victims, standing in solidarity with affected families.

Among key reforms, the Cabinet streamlined the old-age pension system under the 'Ek Parivar, Ek Pahchan' initiative, ensuring automatic pension allocation to senior citizens nearing age 60. This system leverages digital platforms for efficiency, securing consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or calls, with direct payouts to Aadhaar-linked accounts.

The Cabinet also revamped tenancy regulations, reducing stamp duty for agreements and promoting registered contracts. Celebrating the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory, they also advanced education by allocating 5.07 hectares for a new medical college in Baghpat, while commending cricket star Deepti Sharma's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)