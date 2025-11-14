Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has condemned the Delhi bomb blast, implemented pension reforms under 'Ek Parivar, Ek Pahchan', and amended tenancy regulations. It extended the Shops Act statewide, supported the Indian women's cricket team, and approved infrastructure and staffing changes, including new medical college plans in Baghpat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant session, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet condemned the recent Delhi bomb blast, labeling it a 'cowardly' act. The government extended condolences to victims, standing in solidarity with affected families.

Among key reforms, the Cabinet streamlined the old-age pension system under the 'Ek Parivar, Ek Pahchan' initiative, ensuring automatic pension allocation to senior citizens nearing age 60. This system leverages digital platforms for efficiency, securing consent through SMS, WhatsApp, or calls, with direct payouts to Aadhaar-linked accounts.

The Cabinet also revamped tenancy regulations, reducing stamp duty for agreements and promoting registered contracts. Celebrating the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory, they also advanced education by allocating 5.07 hectares for a new medical college in Baghpat, while commending cricket star Deepti Sharma's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship

Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship

 Egypt
2
Walmart Leadership: A New Era Begins with McMillon's Departure

Walmart Leadership: A New Era Begins with McMillon's Departure

 Global
3
Rachel Reeves' Fiscal Challenges: Taxing Decisions Ahead

Rachel Reeves' Fiscal Challenges: Taxing Decisions Ahead

 Global
4
Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025