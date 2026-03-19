Supreme Court Clears Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Case
The Supreme Court has quashed charges against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was accused of using snake venom at a Noida rave party. Yadav expressed relief but questioned the compensation for his harassment. The court ruled the case unsustainable under the NDPS Act and Wildlife Protection Act.
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- India
The Supreme Court quashed charges against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, accused of using snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Yadav expressed relief and gratitude but raised concerns about the harassment he and his family faced.
The court found the FIR unsustainable under both the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, mandating prosecution only by an authorised officer. The charges against Yadav were primarily based on unsubstantiated allegations.
Yadav, who had maintained his innocence since his arrest in March 2024, thanked the judiciary for the favorable verdict and questioned the lack of compensation for false allegations and media-induced harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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