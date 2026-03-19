Escalation in the Gulf: Israel's Coordinated Strike on Iranian Gas Infrastructure

In a significant regional escalation, Israeli forces launched an attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, a move reportedly coordinated with the United States. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion of ignorance regarding the strike, it provoked a series of retaliatory attacks by Iran across the Gulf.

The retaliatory actions by Iran, targeting energy infrastructures in countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have raised tensions. Gulf nations are demanding explanations from the U.S., as the damage disrupts regional stability and heightens the stakes in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Anonymity-enshrouded Israeli officials have revealed that while the attack was independent, Washington was informed ahead of time. This complexity highlights the nuanced, albeit cooperative, stance of the U.S. and Israel in their opposition concerning Iranian strategic capabilities.